Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness performing one-night-only show at the Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is coming to the valley.

On Wednesday, the Luxor announced Van Ness will perform a one-night-only show on Saturday, April 20 in the Luxor Theater.

It's part of their new comedy tour, which is called "Fun & Slutty".

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

Guests must be 18 or older to attend the show.