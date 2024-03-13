Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness performing one-night-only show at the Luxor

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jonathan Van Ness
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:24:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is coming to the valley.

On Wednesday, the Luxor announced Van Ness will perform a one-night-only show on Saturday, April 20 in the Luxor Theater.

It's part of their new comedy tour, which is called "Fun & Slutty".

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

Guests must be 18 or older to attend the show.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH