Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness performing one-night-only show at the Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is coming to the valley.
On Wednesday, the Luxor announced Van Ness will perform a one-night-only show on Saturday, April 20 in the Luxor Theater.
It's part of their new comedy tour, which is called "Fun & Slutty".
Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.
Guests must be 18 or older to attend the show.
Comedian and New York Times bestselling author, Jonathan Van Ness, is taking the stage at Luxor Theatre for one night only!
