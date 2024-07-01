Purple Reign, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, MJ Live announce summer ticket deals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Las Vegas shows are offering discounted tickets over the summer.

Purple Reign, a tribute show to Prince, is offering buy one ticket, get one ticket free, plus taxes and fees, for Nevada residents.

That's for performances on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. The offer lasts through Sept. 15, 2024.

The locals offer is valid only for tickets purchased in-person at the V Theater Box Office with a valid Nevada ID. You can catch Purple Reign at The V Theater, inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Over at The LINQ, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club is offering $25 tickets for all shows and seats, excluding Luenell, through Aug. 31, 2024.

Some of the comics scheduled to perform there in the coming months include Earthquake, Brian Simpson, Farrell Dillon, Adam Carolla, Josh Wolf, and Michael Yo.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office one hour prior to each show. Guests just need to use the promo code "JK25SUM" when you buy your tickets.

MJ Live, the Michael Jackson tribute concert at SAHARA Las Vegas, has been extended through Oct. 31, 2024.

As a thank you to locals, Nevada residents can receive 40% off regular ticket prices when purchasing tickets at the SAHARA Theatre box office with a valid ID.

That offer is valid for performances through Sept. 15, 2024.