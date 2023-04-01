Punk Rock Museum opens in Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For those about to rock, we salute you.

The Punk Rock Museum is set to open near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

It's located at 1422 Western Avenue, which is off Interstate 15 just north of The Strat.

Museum officials said you'll be able to check our 12,000-square-feet of exhibits featuring five decades of music history.

Guests will even be able to play musical instruments that were donated to the museum like a green guitar from Chris Shiflett from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.

The guitar was featured on the back cover of the band's "Take A Break" album that was released in 2003.

The museum will also offer guided tours from punk artists like Sick Of It All's Pete Koller.

"I am very excited to share my stories about some of the exhibits at The Punk Rock Museum," Koller said. "Even if I don't know the true story, I'll make some [things] up for you."

For opening weekend, you can join musicians Louichi Mayorga from Suicidal Tendencies/Luicideal or Don Bolles from The Germs for a tour.

Guests will also be able to try drinks at The Triple Down Bar.

It was named after the punk bands The Triple Rock and Double Down.

The museum said there's still more to come with the wedding chapel set to open on April 15 and the museum's tattoo parlor opening on May 1.