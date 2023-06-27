Punk Rock Museum announces grand opening of the Triple Down Bar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Punk Rock Museum is ready to celebrate the grand opening of its Triple Down Bar.

The bar had a soft opening when the museum officially opened its doors this spring. However, museum officials said they're ready to host its official grand opening party, which is scheduled for Wednesday night.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m. The first 50 guests will also receive complimentary tacos. The bar is co-managed by Las Vegas punk rocker P Moss.

The bar features Pabst Blue Ribbon as well as a number of punk-inspired cocktails including the signature "Fletcher" drink. It was named after Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge. It's a rum and Coke served in a Pringle's can.

The museum is also announcing new hours of operation. Starting on Wednesday, the museum will be open on Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.m to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 and you can learn more about the museum here.