Public Pool art exhibition open in Sandy Valley this weekend

SANDY VALLEY (KTNV) — A New York-based artist has transformed part of the Nevada desert into an oasis with a new art exhibition.

It's called "Public Pool" and pays tribute to the "charismatic allure of Vegas hotel pool party asthetics and pomp".

The installation contains a 50-meter-long inflatable pool, which stands three feet tall. It comes complete with floral floaties, umbrellas, and poolside lounging.

CJ Hendry Studio

The exhibition was created by CJ Hendry.

"I love the vivacity of Las Vegas and the duality of the desert together," Hendry said in a press release. "I hope this exhibition sparks joy, connection, and a sense of wonder for everyone who dives into this experience."

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m from Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7.

It is free to enter and is located at 1411 Kingston Road in Sandy Valley, Nevada.

To commemorate the exhibition, a select number of limited-edition drawings and a collection of beach towels, floaties, sunscreen, totes, hates, t-shirts, and other pool-themed items will be available for purchase on Hendry's website on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. PT.