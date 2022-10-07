Pride Month kicks off in the Las Vegas Valley

You might be thinking — wait a minute, I thought Pride Month was in June? Well, that's to honor the legacy of the Stonewall Inn Riots.

There are many cities in the U.S. — as well as Canada and Australia — that celebrate pride to coincide with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. Las Vegas is one of those cities.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Las Vegas Pride kicks off the weekend with the Trash Queen of America Exhibit at the Recycled Propaganda Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown. Also happening is the drag concert, Black Girl Magic in the International Theater at the Westgate.

On display in the lobby are the dresses designed by Kataluna Enriquez — otherwise known as Miss Nevada 2021, representing the Silver State in last year's Miss USA pageant. As the first transgender contestant in the pageant, and as a Filipino woman, she says she was a minority within a minority and experienced a lot of backlash, including bullying and even blackmail. She says the inspiration in her designs is a reflection of the Las Vegas LGBTQ community that she proudly represents.

Enriquez says, "It was very tough, but I wanted to represent not just my community and the strength but also to just stand up for myself so, those gowns aren't just simple gowns, they're a merge of that creation of a blend between art, fashion and activism."

Some other events happening during the weekend will include the Pride Festival at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas and the annual Pride Parade and Block Party in Downtown Las Vegas.

There will be road closures, so those who are not joining in the festivities should plan accordingly.