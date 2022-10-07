How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city.

The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.

However, road closures for the event could start closer to 4th Street and Gass Avenue.

Drivers who aren't attending the Las Vegas Pride Parade are urged to plan ahead for added volume and congestion to morning traffic, as well as road closures.

Alternate routes for daily commutes include Grand Central Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard are also available for use, but delays should be expected.

As Las Vegas is celebrating Pride Month, downtown Las Vegas will simultaneously be holding its First Friday festivities. First Friday is held in downtown Las Vegas on the first of every month.

Closures for First Friday will be starting on Friday morning at 1025 S 1st Street.