Pretty Done makes his mark in Vegas with Life is Beautiful, interactive installation, free art drops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Mesmerizing linework and character drawings have been popping up all over the city on murals, inside clothing stores and coffee shops, on ceilings and on floors.

Step out in Las Vegas and more than likely you’ll eventually stumble upon artwork made by Adam Rellah—the man behind the art brand Pretty Done.

His distinctive style has even caught the attention of Las Vegas Strip headliner Usher, who recently commissioned a painting and some custom shoes.

"It was delivered to him in his dressing room by Caesars," said Rellah. "I haven’t heard from him but I heard he liked it."

Pretty Done/@PrettyDone Custom sneakers designed by Pretty Done for Usher. (Pretty Done/@PrettyDone)

Rellah describes his style as abstract pop. It can be mesmerizing to watch him create.

”A lot of it is freestyle and just made up in the moment,” he said.

That spontaneity is the same approach he takes to music as a DJ. Originally from Ohio, he started DJing in Florida before he moved to Vegas in 2010.

PRETTY DONE FOR LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

It’s in Vegas where Pretty Done was born.

“When I moved here I had a lot of free time, so I really put a lot of pen to paper,” said Rellah.

His first mural was painted in 2017 for Ferguson’s alley downtown. That same year his mural on 7th Street and Carson Avenue was made as the entrance to Life is Beautiful.

“This is kind of my main, permanent flagship mural downtown," he said. "It’s kind of a big one for me.”

Rellah is getting ready to make a new piece for this year’s festival, which takes place Sept. 17 through 19. Check back for more information on that.

Pretty Done The west section of the wall on 7th Street and Carson Avenue, where you can find Pretty Done's mural originally made for Life is Beautiful in 2017. (Pretty Done)

'SUMMERTIME HAPPINESS' AT FASHION SHOW MALL

Pretty Done art makes a perfect backdrop for selfies. Take Rellah's space at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, for example.

“I have an exhibit there that’s been up all summer," he said. "'Summertime Happiness.'”

Rellah calls "Summertime Happiness" a retail space that is non-retail.

"You go in there and enjoy the artwork," he said. "You can take photos, play games, dance to the music I have playing in there. There’s music playing 24/7.”

It's a good spot to snap some photos for Instagram and as an added bonus, "Summertime Happiness" does not have an entry fee. It's totally free to enjoy.

You can find the exhibit on the second level near Neiman Marcus.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News A wall inside Pretty Done's "Summertime Happiness" exhibit at the Fashion Show Mall in August 2021. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

ART DROPS AT 7TH & CARSON

Meanwhile, Instagram is a good place to find fun surprises from Rellah.

"I post many times a day. I create a lot of things so that’s why I post so much," he said.

Beyond showcasing his finished work, Rellah also frequently shares videos of works in progress. Videos of him painting are some of the most satisfying to watch.

"I am trying to show people consistency in the work ethic and the dedication that it takes to grow something from nothing."

He recently started using his social media for something else, too. From time to time he announces “art drops” at his mural on Carson and 7th.

"I pull a bunch of paintings and products from my studio that have been piling up over the years that I want to give to people," he said. "So I'll drop off a bunch of products for people to pick up and share, show in their homes and collect."

Rellah says art drops are a win-win. "It’s a great way to just grow new fans and just share the love of art."

"Also, clean out my studio,” he added.

You can follow him on Instagram at @PrettyDone.

Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News Adam Rellah, aka Pretty Done, holds up a free piece of artwork available for pickup during an art drop at his flagship mural on 7th Street and Carson Avenue on Aug. 17, 2021. (Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)

FEEL-GOOD ART FOR EVERYONE

Ultimately, Rellah says with Pretty Done he just wants to make people feel good.

“When people see my art I want them to feel happy," he said before adding, "joy, positive, inspired. Weird, funny.”

You can find his work all over town including his flagship mural inside the parking lot on 7th and Carson, several spots inside AREA15, on the ceiling of Makers and Finders in Downtown Summerlin, at Ferguson's Downtown, Discopussy, the clothing store Alt Rebel in the Arts District, inside the Fashion Show Mall and at Marquee inside the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip.