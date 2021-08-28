Watch
This weekend is last chance to vote for favorite 'Made in Vegas' artist at Park West Gallery

10 local artists on view at gallery on Vegas Strip
Park West Gallery
Collage of the top-10 finalists for Park West Gallery's first-ever "Made in Vegas" art competition. August 2021. (Images courtesy Park West Gallery)
Posted at 2:53 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 06:21:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 10 artists from the valley are showcasing their work to a global audience on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. But soon those 10 will dwindle down to three, and who stays is up to you.

The artists are finalists in Park West Gallery’s “Made in Vegas” art competition. All 10 are vying for a top-three spot.

Park West is inviting the public to see the "Made in Vegas" selections in person, and then cast a vote to help narrow it down. But this weekend is your last chance to support your favorite artist. Voting ends Monday.

Once the top three artists are chosen, a panel of judges will choose their favorite Las Vegas artist to win a year-long contract with the gallery.

The gallery and museum is inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. While you're there you will also find pieces by internationally renowned artists like Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso.

Here’s a look at the top-10 local artists on view:

NATALIE IRIS DELGADO

delgado2.jpg
Natalie Iris Delgado
delgado1.jpg
Natalie Iris Delgado
delgado3.jpg
Natalie Iris Delgado

Learn more about Natalie Iris Delgado at natalieirisdelgado.com.

KEN FLANAGAN

syndicateone.jpg
Ken Flanagan
warhol.JPG
Ken Flanagan
IMG-4505.jpg
Ken Flanagan

Learn more about Ken Flanagan at kenflanaganart.com.

MEKYAS GETAHUN

mekyas3.jpg
Mekyas Getahun
mekyas1.jpg
Mekyas Getahun

Learn more abour Mekyas Getahun on Instagram at @art_of_mekyas.

Q'SHAUNDRA JAMES

13 Action News ran into James at Park West Gallery and she was able to give us some insight into her work.

The picture of the little girl holding a "Sailor Moon" wand is her second cousin, Skyler.

"I love painting children," she said.

james3.jpg
Q’shaundra James

"The inspiration [for her work] is about a misconception of the limitations of what it is to be Black. My work focuses on W. E. B. Du Bois and his metaphor the 'veil,'" James explained.

"Each piece has a veil prominent in the back."

james2.jpg
Q’shaundra James

"W. E. B. Du Bois describes the veil as being a piece of cloth that distorts a Black person's image from the outside but also their image when looking into a mirror."

james1.jpg
Q’shaundra James

"So in my piece," she continued, "I make sure to show double consciousness by removing the veil and having them have the ability to see past America's prescribed history or narrative when it comes to Black plight in America."

James also has work hanging at Las Vegas City Hall downtown.

Learn more about Q’shaundra James at qshaundrajames.com.

GINA MAY

may1.jpg
Gina May
may2.jpg
Gina May
may3.jpg
Gina May

Learn more about Gina May at petalsandwine.com.

GIOVANNI MORALES

GMoralesParkWest1a_Page_4_Image_0001.jpg
Giovanni Morales
GMoralesParkWest1a_Page_3_Image_0001.jpg
Giovanni Morales
GMoralesParkWest1a_Page_2_Image_0001.jpg
Giovanni Morales

Learn more about Giovanni Morales on Instagram at @sxdoom.

CODY MUNIER

03.Randii-03.JPG
Cody Munier
09.Heather-02.jpg
Cody Munier
20.Snoop-02.jpg
Cody Munier

Learn more about Cody Munier on Instagram at @muniertheartist.

NEAL PORTNOY

Sir Elton 2019.jpg
Neal Portnoy
FB_IMG_1545277212855.jpg
Neal Portnoy
Eric Clapton 2019.jpg
Neal Portnoy

Learn more about Neal Portnoy at portnoygallery.com.

MELANIE STIMMELL

stimmel1.jpg
Melanie Stimmell
stimmell2.jpg
Melanie Stimmell
stimmell3.jpg
Melanie Stimmell

Learn more about Melanie Stimmell a melaniestimmell.com.

KAT TATZ

tatz1.jpg
Kat Tatz
tatz2.jpg
Kat Tatz
tatz3.jpg
Kat Tatz

Learn more about Kat Tatz at kattatz.com.

Park West says it received around 500 submissions for "Made in Vegas."

Remember, Aug. 30 is the last day to vote so make sure to stop by this weekend. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information, visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.

