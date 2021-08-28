This weekend is last chance to vote for favorite 'Made in Vegas' artist at Park West Gallery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 10 artists from the valley are showcasing their work to a global audience on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. But soon those 10 will dwindle down to three, and who stays is up to you.

The artists are finalists in Park West Gallery’s “Made in Vegas” art competition. All 10 are vying for a top-three spot.

Park West is inviting the public to see the "Made in Vegas" selections in person, and then cast a vote to help narrow it down. But this weekend is your last chance to support your favorite artist. Voting ends Monday.

Once the top three artists are chosen, a panel of judges will choose their favorite Las Vegas artist to win a year-long contract with the gallery.

The gallery and museum is inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. While you're there you will also find pieces by internationally renowned artists like Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso.

Here’s a look at the top-10 local artists on view:

NATALIE IRIS DELGADO

Natalie Iris Delgado/Park West Gallery Natalie Iris Delgado

Natalie Iris Delgado/Park West Gallery Natalie Iris Delgado

Natalie Iris Delgado/Park West Gallery Natalie Iris Delgado

Learn more about Natalie Iris Delgado at natalieirisdelgado.com.

KEN FLANAGAN

Ken Flanagan/Park West Gallery Ken Flanagan

Ken Flanagan/Park West Gallery Ken Flanagan

Ken Flanagan/Park West Gallery Ken Flanagan

Learn more about Ken Flanagan at kenflanaganart.com.

MEKYAS GETAHUN

Mekyas Getahun/Park West Gallery Mekyas Getahun

Mekyas Getahun/Park West Gallery Mekyas Getahun

Learn more abour Mekyas Getahun on Instagram at @art_of_mekyas.

Q'SHAUNDRA JAMES

13 Action News ran into James at Park West Gallery and she was able to give us some insight into her work.

The picture of the little girl holding a "Sailor Moon" wand is her second cousin, Skyler.

"I love painting children," she said.

Q’shaundra James/Park West Gallery Q’shaundra James

"The inspiration [for her work] is about a misconception of the limitations of what it is to be Black. My work focuses on W. E. B. Du Bois and his metaphor the 'veil,'" James explained.

"Each piece has a veil prominent in the back."

Q’shaundra James/Park West Gallery Q’shaundra James

"W. E. B. Du Bois describes the veil as being a piece of cloth that distorts a Black person's image from the outside but also their image when looking into a mirror."

Q’shaundra James/Park West Gallery Q’shaundra James

"So in my piece," she continued, "I make sure to show double consciousness by removing the veil and having them have the ability to see past America's prescribed history or narrative when it comes to Black plight in America."

James also has work hanging at Las Vegas City Hall downtown.

Learn more about Q’shaundra James at qshaundrajames.com.

GINA MAY

Gina May/Park West Gallery Gina May

Gina May/Park West Gallery Gina May

Gina May/Park West Gallery Gina May

Learn more about Gina May at petalsandwine.com.

GIOVANNI MORALES

Giovanni Morales/Park West Gallery Giovanni Morales

Giovanni Morales/Park West Gallery Giovanni Morales

Giovanni Morales/Park West Gallery Giovanni Morales

Learn more about Giovanni Morales on Instagram at @sxdoom.

CODY MUNIER

Cody Munier/Park West Gallery Cody Munier

Cody Munier/Park West Gallery Cody Munier

Cody Munier/Park West Gallery Cody Munier

Learn more about Cody Munier on Instagram at @muniertheartist.

NEAL PORTNOY

Neal Portnoy/Park West Gallery Neal Portnoy

Neal Portnoy/Park West Gallery Neal Portnoy

Neal Portnoy/Park West Gallery Neal Portnoy

Learn more about Neal Portnoy at portnoygallery.com.

MELANIE STIMMELL

Melanie Stimmell/Park West Gallery Melanie Stimmell

Melanie Stimmell/Park West Gallery Melanie Stimmell

Melanie Stimmell/Park West Gallery Melanie Stimmell

Learn more about Melanie Stimmell a melaniestimmell.com.

KAT TATZ

Kat Tatz/Park West Gallery Kat Tatz

Kat Tatz/Park West Gallery Kat Tatz

Kat Tatz/Park West Gallery Kat Tatz

Learn more about Kat Tatz at kattatz.com.

Park West says it received around 500 submissions for "Made in Vegas."

Remember, Aug. 30 is the last day to vote so make sure to stop by this weekend. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.