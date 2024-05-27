Planet 13 getting ready to open CANNABITION experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planet 13 is getting ready to add a new attraction to its Entertainment Complex.

Work is underway on CANNABITION: An Elevated Immersive Experience.

According to a press release, the exhibition will have multiple interactive, reality-bending exhibitions that are spread out over 12,000 square feet.

A 14-foot-tall bong will be at the entrance and as guests walk into the attraction, "they will be welcomed at the Altar of Ganjess, the mythical goddess of cannabis." Other exhibits include a collaboration with Willie Nelson's brand, Willie's Reserve, and feature items from his Luck Ranch.

"Partnering with CANNABITION to create this experiential exhibit in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate Willie Nelson's legacy in a setting that's as unconventional and innovative as his journey," said Andrew Davison, CEO of Long Play, Inc. "It will be a must-see for both lifelong fans as well as newer generations."

The goal of the experience, according to a press release, is to "encourage guests to reimagine how the world could interact with cannabis on deeper cultural, social, and scientific levels."

CANNABITION will be open this spring for private and corporate event bookings for events like bachelor(ette) parties and weddings.

The full, ticketed venue experience will be open to the public this summer.