Pitbull, New Kids On The Block, Jennifer Hudson, and more announce new Vegas show dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the Entertainment Capital Of The World for a reason.

Some acts are returning to the valley while others are bringing brand new shows or winding down their residencies.

I took a closer look at some of the announcements over the past couple of weeks.

Pitbull, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Pitbull - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

"Mr. Worldwide" is bringing a new residency to Las Vegas.

"Vegas After Dark" is set to open at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for an initial run of eight shows.

November 2024: 8 & 9

January 2025: 24 & 25

March 2025: 7, 8, 14 & 15

Tickets are on sale now.

New Kids On The Block, Live Nation, Park MGM

New Kids On The Block - Park MGM

New Kids On The Block are showing they've got the "Right Stuff" and are inviting fans to take it "Step By Step" to their new Las Vegas residency.

The group is set to take the stage for 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

"We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans to the next level," Donnie Wahlberg said. "We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

Tickets for the following shows go on sale to the general public on Friday.

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Due to popular demand, the band added additional shows. Tickets to the following shows will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

The Venetian

"Weird Al" Yankovic - The Venetian

"Weird Al" Yankovic is hitting the road for his "Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour", which will kick off in Las Vegas.

He's scheduled to take the stage at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian for a week of shows in June 2025.

June 2025: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic explained. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans. But with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good."

Special guests on the tour include Puddles Pity Party, a seven-foot sad clown whose "golden voice is comparable to any GRAMMY winner".

Tickets start at $60 and go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Greg Swales

Jennifer Hudson - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Powerhouse singer and EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her first-ever holiday album with a stop at the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau.

She is scheduled to take the stage on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 for "The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience."

Tickets are on sale now.

ZAYN

ZAYN - The Cosmopolitan

ZAYN is about to embark on his first-ever solo tour called "Stairway To The Sky."

According to a press release, the tour will be held in "intimate-sized venues to highlight the raw and stripped sound of his critically acclaimed fourth studio album "Room Under The Stairs", which was released earlier this year."

Fans will be able to hear songs from the new album as well as fan favorites that have never been performed live before.

The tour stops at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Oct. 25.

Tickets are on sale now.

Live Nation, Palms

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium - Palms Casino Resort

Heavy metal bands Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium are hitting the road for their "Poisoned Ascendancy Tour".

This year will make 20 years since the bands released their albums "The Poison" and "Ascendency", which will be performed in their entirety on the tour.

"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9 a.m. at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts. It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour," Trivium said in a statement. "And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for both of our bands."

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium will be joined by special guests August Burns Red and Sylosis.

That's set for April 10 at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

Deftones, MGM Grand

Deftones - MGM Grand

GRAMMY Award-winning alternative band Deftones is about to hit the road for their 2025 North American Tour.

This will be the band's first headlining tour since 2022.

They will joined by special guests The Mars Volta and Fleshwater.

The tour is scheduled to roll into town at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 8, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now.

Benjamin Krebs, 8 Ten, Inc.

Garth Brooks - Caesars Palace

It's the final countdown for country star Garth Brooks.

His residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicked off in May 2023 and will wrap up in March 2025.

"I can't believe it has come and gone already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist. No rules. Just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that," Brooks said in a press release. "These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can't stand the thought of this residency being over."

The final nine performances are:

Feb. 2025: 21, 22, 23, 28

March 2025: 1, 2, 7, 8, 9

Tickets are on sale now.

Lionel Richie, AEG Presents Las Vegas

Lionel Richie - Wynn Las Vegas

It's nothing but "Endless Love" for Lionel Richie.

The singer is extending his "King of Hearts" show at the Encore Theater at the Wynn into 2025.

Since 2019, he has sold out nearly 50 performances of his show.

The new dates include:

Jan. 2025: 15, 18, 19

April 2025: 9, 11, 12

Tickets start at $70 and are on sale now.

Live Nation Las Vegas, Venetian Resort

Styx - The Venetian

Rock and roll favorites, Styx is returning to The Venetian Theatre inside of The Venetian.

The five-night engagement will be on:

Jan. 2025: 24, 25, 29, 31

Feb. 2024: 1

The band will be performing their entire 1977 album, "The Grand Illusion", as well as the band's classic hits.

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.

The Isley Brothers, Palms

The Isley Brothers - Palms Casino Resort

Another fan-favorite, The Isley Brothers are returning to the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort.

That will be on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2025.

Tickets start at $79 and are on sale now.

Matty Vogel

Sebastian Maniscalco - Wynn Las Vegas

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is once again returning to grace the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Sebastian Live in Vegas" is returning for four performances over Memorial Day Weekend.

Two shows will be on May 24 and two shows will be on May 25.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.

John Fogerty, AEG Presents Las Vegas

John Fogerty - Wynn Las Vegas

Singer-songwriter and Creedence Clearwater Revival member John Fogerty is coming back to Las Vegas.

He is bringing his "Celebration Tour" to the Encore Theater at the Wynn for three shows.

Jan. 2025: 22, 24, 25

Tickets start at $70 and go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Scorpions, Buckcherry, Planet Hollywood

Scorpions, Buckcherry - Planet Hollywood

The Scorpions are ready to "Rock You Like A Hurricane" with another residency on the Las Veags Strip.

In honor of the band's 60th anniversary, they're set to take the stage at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino along with special guests Buckcherry.

Feb. 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.