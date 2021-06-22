Pitbull announces I Feel Good tour coming to Zappos Theater September 18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over stages across North America for the first time in nearly two years on the I Feel Good Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour will make a Las Vegas stop at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Sept. 18, at 9 p.m. The global superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time.

Tickets go on sale to the public June 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Pitbull fan club members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning June 23 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running June 24 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Pitbull recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press. The news continues yet another banner year for Mr. Worldwide. In 2021, he notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger “Ten Cuidado”— which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting.