Pirates of the Caribbean actors appearing at Pirate Fest LV 2024 at Craig Ranch Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Avast me hearties.

Pirate Fest is returning to Craig Ranch Park on March 23-24.

This year's event is getting an extra boost of star power thanks to appearances by actors from Pirates of the Caribbean. Actors Lee Arenberg and Kevin McNally are both scheduled to appear on Saturday.

In addition to Hollywood stars, there will also be performances by Gladius the Show, which features Clydesdale horses and gladiators. At the Captain's challenge, the audience must choose a side as pirate captains fight each other with swords, musket fire, and woo fair maidens.

There is also a Treasure Map where families can complete pirate-themed challenges like tying ship knots, walking the plank, and hoisting the sails.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now.

You can learn more about the event here and purchase tickets here.