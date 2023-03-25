Pirate Fest returns to Craig Ranch Park Saturday and Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to walk the plank and shiver your timbers to Craig Ranch Park because Pirate Fest is back.

The event includes live entertainment from acts like Gladius the Show featuring gladiators and Clydesdale horses. At the Captain's challenge, the audience cheers for their favorite pirate captains who will duel or you can check out Cydeshow Cy the Sword Swallower.

There will also be kids activities like completing tasks to fill out the Treasure Map as well as pirate puppet shows, magic acts, and mermaids.

There will also be unique food and drink options including three separate bars including an adult-only VIP area.

The fun will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be special hours on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. but you need to be at least 21 years old to attend.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $15. Proceeds are going towards the Paradise Ranch Foundation, which provides horse assisted therapy and interactive behavioral therapy for children with autism and veterans with traumatic brain injuries or PTSD.