Pinkbox unveils Vegas Golden Knights-themed doughnuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights regular season home opener is right around the corner and Pinkbox Doughnuts is unveiling several unique treats to celebrate.

"As a Las Vegas born-and-raised brand, we are thrilled to again offer these fun and delicious doughnut creations to fans of another born-and-raised championship brand with VGK," said Judith Perez Seigel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. "Everyone at Pinkbox Doughnuts is excited for the coming season and to cheer on our Vegas Golden Knights!"

The five treats include an bar filled with white whip and decorated to look like a hockey rink, a VGK logo raised shell doughnut, a glazed vanilla cake doughnut that is covered in maple icing and decorated with a facemask and VGK flag, a chocolate-frosted glazed chocolate cake donut filled with white whip and decorated with a VGK poker chip, and VGK Pee Weez, which are decorated with VGK-themed sprinkles.

All VGK doughnuts are now available to pre-order online. Select VGK doughnuts will be available at Pinkbox Doughnuts locations starting on Nov. 1.