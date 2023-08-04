Pinkbox rolling out Las Vegas Raiders treats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Silver And Black are getting a sugary makeover in time for football season.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is unveiling a lineup of creations dedicated to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are some treats you can pick up at any Pinkbox location across the valley. That includes The Raider, a chocolate cake doughnut topped with cookies and cream buttercream and a Raiders flag, a Raiders Football, which is a white frosted football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with Raiders decor, and Raiders Pee-Weez, which are decorated with black and silver sprinkles.

Raiders fans heading to games at Allegiant Stadium can try out two additional creations that will be at the stadium only.

That includes the Raider Nation, which is a silver frosted raised ring doughnut topped with a collectible mini helmet, and Raiders Baby, which is a white frosted raised shell topped with the Raiders logo.

The tasty treats hit stores across the valley starting on Aug. 11.