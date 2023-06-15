Pinkbox Doughnuts unveiling special lineup for Father's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another holiday means Pinkbox Doughnuts is rolling more unique, sweet treats. This time, it's for Father's Day.

The chain said they'll have a special selection including items like The Mustache, which is a maple frosted bar filled with white whip and topped with a chocolate mustache, Golf Dad, which is a green frosted raised shell with white whip and topped with a flag, graham cracker crumble, and a white frosting golf ball, and the Sports Dad doughnut, which spells out D-A-D and is decorated to look like a football, baseball, and basketball.

The Sports Dad doughtnut is available by pre-order online online. The rest of the special snacks will be available to pick up in stores this weekend.