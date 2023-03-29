Watch Now
Pinkbox Doughnuts unveiling Red Hot Chili Peppers-inspired donut

Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 13:45:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to Allegiant Stadium for some "Stadium Arcadium", you can pick up a special treat from Pinkbox Doughnuts.

The company said they're releasing a unique doughnut to honor the Red Hot Chili Peppers who are playing on Saturday.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been a legendary rock band for decades," Pinkbox Doughnuts owner Judith Perez Seigel said. "We are honored to partner with them to create this doughnut - available only during their concert - for their fans to enjoy."

Pinkbox said they've named it "Creamy Sugar Doughnut Magik", which is inspired by the lyrics from their 1991 album.

It's a white-frosted, raised shell filled with red hot whip and topped with decor inspired by the band.

However, the doughnut will only be available for one night only at Allegiant Stadium.

