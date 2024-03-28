Pinkbox Doughnuts releasing lineup of Easter treats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new batch of tasty treats are available in Pinkbox Doughtnuts stores across the Las Vegas valley in honor of Easter.

According to a press release, guests will be able to try more than a dozen Easter-themed doughnuts.

That includes things like Bunny Tails, which is a white frosted pink velvet cake doughnut with marshmallows and coconut, Easter Baskets, which is a green frosted vanilla cake doughnut tossed in green coconut, sour straws, and jellybeans, and Stuffed Eggs, which is a yellow frosted, raised egg-shaped doughnuts that is filled with chocolate whip and topped with sprinkles.

The special doughnut delights will be available at Pinkbox locations through Sunday, March 31.