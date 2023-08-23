Watch Now
Pine Bistro opening in Southern Highlands next month

Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 17:44:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant is scheduled to open in Southern Highlands next month.

It's called Pine Bistro and AYYA Hospitality Group officials said the goal is to open their doors on Sept. 28. It's located at 10620 Dean Martin Drive, next to the IVI Performance fitness facility and the Thick & Thin juice bar.

Executive Chef Dany Chebat helped create the menu, which features dishes like rotating shawarma and grilled kabobs, whole fishes, and pita bread that is baked to order in a custom pita oven. Cocktails feature Mediterranean ingredients like orange blossom, pine nuts, and arak. Guests can try creations like the Sumak Smack, Smoked Fig Old Fashioned, and Orange Blossom Carajillo. Restaurant officials also said the restaurant will feature "Las Vegas' first curated hookah program".

They add the restaurant will turn into a "high-energy nightlife" spot where guest DJs will be able to perform into the early morning hours.

The restaurant will be open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday through Sunday.

