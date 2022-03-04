PHOTOS: Fan-favorite Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR weekend

NASCAR fans were once again able to cheer their favorite cars — and boo the ones they want to lose — as the Hauler Parade returned to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

The fan-favorite caravan event was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic, but is back this year to kick off NASCAR Weekend.

Starting at 6 p.m., dozens of big rigs hauled racecars down Las Vegas Boulevard before making their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Click through the gallery above for an up-close look at the excitement, as seen through the lens of 13 Action News photojournalist Jason Harvey.