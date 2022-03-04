Watch
PHOTOS: Fan-favorite Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR weekend

Hauler parade 15 - Harvey .JPG
Jason Harvey, KTNV
The NASCAR Hauler Parade returned to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to kick off NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas. <br/>
Hauler parade 15 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 8 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 1 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 52 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 28 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 9 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 10 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 2 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 3 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 6 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 20 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 11 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 13 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 14 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 17 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 29 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 24 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 25 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 23- Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 22 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 21 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 30 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 27 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 26 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 39 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 40 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 35 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 33 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 32 - Harvey.JPG
Hauler parade 45 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 54 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 37 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 53 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 43 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 51 - Harvey .JPG
Hauler parade 44 - Harvey .JPG
NASCAR fans were once again able to cheer their favorite cars — and boo the ones they want to lose — as the Hauler Parade returned to the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

The fan-favorite caravan event was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic, but is back this year to kick off NASCAR Weekend.

Starting at 6 p.m., dozens of big rigs hauled racecars down Las Vegas Boulevard before making their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Click through the gallery above for an up-close look at the excitement, as seen through the lens of 13 Action News photojournalist Jason Harvey.

