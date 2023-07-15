Peter Frampton's Never Say Never tour stopping in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton is reminding fans to "Never Say Never".

The world-renowned guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for bands like the Herd and Humble Pie is scheduled to perform at the Palms' Pearl Concert Theater on Aug. 18.

"At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say never say never and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I'm very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard," Frampton said. "Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the right for as long as he can. I'm so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $80.

On July 28, Intervention Records is also honoring Frampton by releasing Frampton 50, which is a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases of Winds of Change, Frampton's Camel, and Frampton.