Pepe Aguilar's family tour returning to Las Vegas in May 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pepe Aguilar is bringing a show honoring his family to Southern Nevada.

The "Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour" will include classic and favorite songs spanning several generations, including hits by Antonio Aguilar up to the latest hits by Pepe Aguilar, the music of Leonardo and Angela, as well as Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Event organizers said the show has a new look, production and theme that pays tribute to the Day Of The Dead.

The show is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of a 20-city tour. Tickets are on sale and start at $65.