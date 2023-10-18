Particle Ink set to open at the Luxor in March 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new attraction is coming to the Luxor. However, it won't be new to valley locals.

On Monday, Kaleidoco and MGM Resorts officials announced they're bringing "Particle Ink" to the Luxor, which is scheduled to open in March 2024.

According to a press release, the deal comes after Particle Ink's "extraordinary" engagement in the Arts District in 2022, which was extended several times due to demand.

"We are always looking to develop new entertainment experiences for our guests," said Luxor Hotel and Casino's President and COO Chuck Bowling. "This relationship with Kaleidoco gives us the opportunity to be at the forefront of the interactive, technology space and we can't wait to see it in motion."

There will be two different experiences for guests to choose from.

One is a self-guided, choose-your-own-adventure journey through Particle Ink's House of Shattered Prisms. Then, ten times a week, Particle Ink will feature live performances, acrobatics, and street dance along with interactive and projection-mapped technology.

Tickets for Particle Ink are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20.