Particle Ink, Atomic Golf offering summer deals for Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Particle Ink and Atomic Golf are offering special summer deals for Las Vegas locals.

Particle Ink is located in the Atrium at the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Those who show a valid Nevada ID at the Luxor box office in the Atrium on the second floor can receive buy one, get one tickets now through Aug. 31.

Guests will be able to choose their own adventure at Wanderlust and Particle Ink. Wanderlust is a self-guided daytime attraction while Particle Ink is a "free-roaming experience that blends live performers, street art, dance, and more."

Wanderlust is open to guests six and older while Particle Ink is open to guests 13 and older. All guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Over at Atomic Golf, which is located near The STRAT, you can buy one hour of gameplay and get the second hour for free.

The offer is valid on Monday through Thursday and reservations can be made online here.