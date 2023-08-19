Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery hosting free exhibition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The great grandson on French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir is making his own mark on the art world.

Alexandre Renoir is partnering up with the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to host a free exhibition and fan event on Aug. 26. It's located inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Renoir has tried different art forms over the years including goldsmithing, silversmithing, jewelry design, graphic design, and photography. However, he didn't pursue painting full-time until 2004.

Fans will have the opportunity to learn more about his work when he hosts a live painting, meet-and-greet, and Q&A session.

The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can learn more about his work and the gallery here.