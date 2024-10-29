Panic! At The Disco returning to headline When We Were Young 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oh, well imagine....

A well-known Las Vegas band will mark the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album by headlining When We Were Young 2025.

Well, fans don't have to imagine it because Panic! At The Disco is set to headline the festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 18, 2025.

It's no small thing that blink-182 is also set to headline the fourth edition of this festival. They recently performed in Las Vegas this past July.

Festival organizers announced that Panic! At The Disco will perform "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out" in its entirety along with more fan favorites.

The lineup also includes Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, as well as rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Cap, the Rocket Summer, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.

Ticket presale begins Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the festival SMS list to receive an access code for the presale. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m.

More information about ticket packages and prices can be found HERE.