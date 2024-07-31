Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Palms casino hosting free concerts at Sammy's Island

Palms Pool
Palms Casino Resort
Palms Pool
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sammy's Island at the Palms Pool is bringing rock and roll to guests for free.

The casino is hosting several concerts poolside.

Hotel California Eagles tribute band

On August 23, guests can travel "on a dark desert highway" to "lighten up while you still can" with Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles".

According to a press release, the group is the only show to have ever received an "Official Authorization" for a live performance.

UnZepped

On August 24, UnZepped is scheduled to take the stage with their renditions of hit Led Zeppelin songs.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. for both shows and the bands take the stage at 9 p.m.

You don't need to reserve a ticket for UnZepped but you will for Hotel California. You can make those reservations here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH