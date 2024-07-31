Palms casino hosting free concerts at Sammy's Island

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sammy's Island at the Palms Pool is bringing rock and roll to guests for free.

The casino is hosting several concerts poolside.

Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles

On August 23, guests can travel "on a dark desert highway" to "lighten up while you still can" with Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles".

According to a press release, the group is the only show to have ever received an "Official Authorization" for a live performance.

UnZepped

On August 24, UnZepped is scheduled to take the stage with their renditions of hit Led Zeppelin songs.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. for both shows and the bands take the stage at 9 p.m.

You don't need to reserve a ticket for UnZepped but you will for Hotel California. You can make those reservations here.