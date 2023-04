LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop star P!nk is ready to rock Allegiant Stadium when her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour comes to town.

She's set to take the stage on October 7 alongside special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp.

So far, P!nk has released eight studio albums, a greatest hits album, and sold over 60 million albums worldwide.

Tickets start at $36 and are on sale now.

Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.