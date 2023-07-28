Over 10,000 people expected to attend Henderson Hot Rod Days

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods, start your engines!

Henderson Hot Rod Days are returning to the historic Water Street District on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

City officials said this year's event will feature 500 classic vehicles and they're expecting up to 10,000 people to attend.

Organizers have also added a Hot Rod Happy Hour to this year's event. That means participating Water Street District restaurants and breweries will offer food and drink specials. Event planners said there will also be a variety of food trucks and vendors on-site.

There will also be live entertainment through the two-day event including a performance by The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.