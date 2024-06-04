Ortikia Mediterranean Grill is now open at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new restaurant has officially opened its doors at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.

On Friday, the Ortikia Mediterranean Grill celebrated its grand opening.

Ortikia Mediterranean Grill

The centerpiece of the 168-seat restaurant is an open-concept kitchen with a fire grill and rotisserie, a wood-burning oven, and fresh seafood display, which was designed to look and feel like a coastal seafood market.

The menu features dishes like salt-baked Branzino, lamb chops with Tzatziki and mint oil, and Ortikia Me Rizi, which is quail with oregano, garlic, harissa and lemon rice.

"We have always loved the different cuisines and cultures found throughout the Mediterranean," said Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg, who are also the co-founders of Blue Ribbon Restaurants. "After spending time immersing ourselves in the culinary scene, we are thrilled to share our love for the region through this new restaurant. This fun, exciting concept is a first for the Blue Ribbon. family, and we have found the perfect home for it, along with Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, at Green Valley Ranch."

The restaurant is open on Sundays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.