Opportunity Village to kick off Magical Forest on Friday with tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nonprofit Opportunity Village is getting ready to host its annual Las Vegas holiday event, Magical Forest, with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday.

Magical Forest is a family-friendly, outdoor holiday "theme park" that raises proceeds for the charity, serves people within the Southern Nevada community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to a press release for the event, this year promises to have:

"...millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, great food and endless holiday cheer. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature entertainment, 'snow,' speeches from local dignitaries, and a firework show."

The tree lighting ceremony will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The Magical Forrest will be open from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 nightly beginning at 5:30 p.m., but it will be closed on Christmas Day.

This year will be the 30th anniversary of the popular holiday event. Last year it was closed due to the pandemic.

Learn more about it on opportunityvillage.org.

