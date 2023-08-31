Nobu Hotel celebrating 10th anniversary at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 10 years since the world's first Nobu Hotel opened at Caesars Palace. To celebrate, company officials are hosting a one-night-only event on Oct. 27.

According to casino officials, the event will be at the Nobu Restaurant & Lounge. The evening will feature dishes inspired by 10 North American Nobu Hotel destinations. Dishes include things like tako "tacu-tacu-" tacos, king crab, a po'boy, chicekn wings, and pork belly.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at OpenTable and are are $500 per person.

The brand continues to expand across the globe. Since opening the first location here in Las Vegas, the brand has opened 32 properties around the world. That includes five this year, which are located in Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastian, and Toronto.