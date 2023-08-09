Night Ranger performances being rescheduled to Presidents' Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of the rock band Night Ranger will have to wait a little bit longer to see them perform in Las Vegas.

The band was originally scheduled to perform alongside Ratt's lead singer Stephen Pearcy on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at The STRAT Theater.

However, those shows have been moved to Presidents' Day weekend, which is Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

Event organizers said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. They add that those wishing to get a refund must do so at their original point of purchase.

For additional questions, The STRAT said guests can contact their ticketing office at 702-383-5210.

Event organizers haven't said what led to that postponement.