Nick Cannon, Kehlani, and more announce new performance dates across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Over the past couple of weeks, another group of entertainers has announced they are coming to the Las Vegas valley.

I took a closer look at who taking the stage, when and where you can see them, and when tickets go on sale.

Nick Cannon, MGM Grand

Nick Cannon - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nick Cannon is coming to Las Vegas with "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap".

“Wild ‘N Out has been a labor of love for the past 20 years,” Cannon said. “We’ve created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it’s been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way.”

Some of those talented individuals include comedians like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Pete Davidson. According to event organizers, the Final Lap Tour is where "legends collide with the hottest up-and-comers in an epic comedy showdown: Old School vs. New School."

The tour stops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $36.

Kehlani, MGM Resorts

Kehlani - Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay

R&B star Kehlani is about to kick off a 31-city tour to promote her new album "CRASH".

They are scheduled to perform at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26 and share the stage with special guests FLO & ANYCIA.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.

BLXST, Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Blxst - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Blxst is hitting the road this year for the "I'll Always Come Find You Tour".

He is stopping by Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 3 along with special guest Joyce Wrice.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. That presale event will last through Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. It is through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Event organizers say $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to Education is Key, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships for inner city students in Blxst's hometown of Los Angeles.

Pretty Lights, MGM Grand

Pretty Lights - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Pretty Lights, a "musical project known for a unique fusion of electronic beats, poetic samples, and modular synthesizers", are scheduled to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The two shows, which are scheduled for October 25 and 26, are part of the "Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour".

An artist presale will begin on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. and can only be accessed through a password that has been sent by Seated. Fans can sign up for the password at the band's website. The password will be delivered through email and SMS about 20 to 60 minutes before the presale is scheduled to begin.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Patrick Gray, Kabik Photo Group

Charley Crockett - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

County artist Charley Crockett is returning to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo.

He is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $54.

Rex Orange County, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Rex Orange County - Fountainebleau Las Vegas

Musician Rex Orange County is going on tour across North America and the United Kingdom to promote his new album "The Alexander Technique".

The "FINALLY: A Threatre Tour by Rex Orange County" is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 15.

According to event organizers, instead of playing the biggest venues possible in each market, "Rex has opted to build out a stage show best suited for theaters that will allow him to bring The Alexander Technique to life in a stage show unlike any that he's done before."

"I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically, the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting," he said in a press release. "These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music."

Tickets are on sale now.

Cosmopolitan

Cancelled's Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

The co-hosts of the popular Cancelled Podcast are coming to Las Vegas as part of their "Cross Country" tour.

Tana Mongeau. and Brooke Schofield will take the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Tickets are on sale now. Guests must be at least 18 years old to attend.

AEG Presents Las Vegas, Maoli

Maoli - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Country reggae artist Maoli is bringing his "Boots on The Ground Tour" to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

He is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Oct. 5 along with special guests FIA and Don Louis.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $49.

Lucinda Williams, Mike Campbell, Palms Casino

Lucinda Williams and Mike Campbell - Pearl Theater at the Palms

Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is going on tour with guitarist Mike Campbell and his band The Dirty Knobs.

The "Alone and Together: Hell or High Water Tour" will touch down in the valley at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort. That's on Friday, Sept. 20.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $49.

Derek Hough, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Derek Hough - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Singer, dancer, and former Dancing With The Stars pro Derek Hough is coming back to Las Vegas in time for the holidays.

The "Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays" tour is stopping at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20.

Presale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Greg Lawrence

King Diamond - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Heavy metal's King Diamond is hitting the road for their "Welcome to Saint Lucifer's Hospital Tour" this fall.

“We have been busy putting this ever-growing horror story together and it's still growing. I know the end of it, but how we will get there will be a long trip," King Diamond said in a press release. "There are so many characters and so many unexpected things along this journey. It's a crazy family on another timeline in 1920, where I experienced some hard times, and they have to come to our time to steal from us to survive. This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done. That goes for the stage production as well.”

That includes a performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 30.

King Diamond will be joined by special guests Overkill and Night Demon.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Lupiani, Joyce KEVIN HART

Kevin Hart - Resorts World

Comedian Kevin Hart is returning to Resorts World for a special Labor Day Weekend performance.

That's on Sunday, Sept. 1, as part of this year's Hartbeat Weekend.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $74.

Event organizers say it will be a phone-free show.

Neon Jackrabbit

Colter Wall - Dolby Live at Park MGM

Country artist Colter Wall is stopping by Dolby Live at Park MGM during National Finals Rodeo wek.

He is scheduled to perform on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $55.