Newest Pinkbox Doughnuts location coming to Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts had a big announcement on Saturday — a new location is coming to Boulder City!

"We don’t have a schedule for construction or opening yet, but we wanted to let you know what was coming," officials said in a release on their website.

The location will take over the former site of the Little City Grille, located on 441 Nevada Way, and will hopefully be open "sooner rather than later," according to officials.

Pinkbox, known for its iconic specialty doughnuts, is also the official "donut partner" of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Lights, and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Check out Pinkbox's order guide to prepare for the newest way to enjoy a sweet treat in Boulder City!