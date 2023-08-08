New Mexican restaurant, 'Leoncito,' slated to open at Red Rock Resort in October 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Mexican restaurant has been officially slated to open at the Red Rock Casino this fall.

Leoncito will be taking over the former Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar space, marking the Wish You Were Here Group's second concept at Red Rock. The group also brought the Rogue Room Restaurant and Lounge to the Red Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened in March of this year.

The restaurant will offer a menu inspired by multiple regions of Mexico — including Yucatan, Mexico City, Baja, Oaxaca, and Zihuatanejo — that will feature craft tequila, mezcal, and artisanal cocktails.

“Leoncito is an homage to the incredible memories and experiences I’ve had in Mexico – a country I have so much love and respect for. We want to create a dining experience that fully encompasses the touch, smell, and taste of the country’s rich history,” Wish You Were Here Group Owner Nick Mathers said in a statement.

He continued, “Leoncito is meant to transport you into your familial kitchen, where traditions and stories are told through recipes with family and friends. An authentic experience from start to finish, Leoncito is adding another piece to the growing Summerlin dining scene, and we can’t wait to share the experience with guests.”

Leoncito is slated to open in October 2023 and will be open seven days a week with indoor and outdoor seating for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.