New McDonald's location in Skye Canyon giving away free food

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting to The Golden Arches early Saturday morning could lead to scoring vouchers for free food for a year.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, franchise owners will host grand opening festivities for a new McDonald's location in northwest Las Vegas. It's located in the Skye Canyon community at 9566 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

According to a press release, McDonald's will be offering the first 100 customers a voucher for one free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin a week for one year. They will start giving away those vouchers at 5:30 a.m. and they will be available while supplies last.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. where franchise owner Mike Kiel will present a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. The organization provides a place to stay for families that travel with sick children to Las Vegas for medical care.

Starting at 1 p.m., they will also give away several raffle prizes, including two new kids bicycles and kick scooters.