New immersive experience called DREAMBOX360° coming to The LINQ

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new immersive experience is heading to The LINQ Promenade.

According to a press release, DREAMBOX360° is a 5D projection experience that will include a 15-minute original, animated adventure that takes guests on a virtual arctic ghost ship.

Attraction officials said guests will be surrounded 360 degrees by cutting-edge visuals and sound along with 5D effects like rain, mist, and wind. They add this experience is different from other projection attractions because it's designed for audiences of up to 35 people so the experience is more intimate and immersive.

On Friday and Saturday nights, officials said DREAMBOX360° will host The Weekend Trip, an experience with "mind-blowing, trippy projects", a live DJ, and an open bar.

DREAMBOX360° will be located next to the Minus5° bar on The LINQ Promenade and is scheduled to open in early 2024.