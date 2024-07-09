New Glitter Gulch Tiki bar ready to open in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Nacho Daddy location on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas is getting a tropical makeover.

On Monday, the "creative minds behind Nacho Daddy", including Bamboo Ben and Blake Bassham, announced the location has been transformed into Glitter Gulch Tiki and they will officially open their doors on Friday, July 12.

According to a press release, menu items will include small plates like coconut shrimp, lumpia, grilled wings with a pineapple BBQ sauce, and variations of the fan-favorite Dole Whip.

When it comes to drinks, cocktails include The Old Jamaican, which is made with Appleton Estate Signature VX Rum, Clement Mahina Coco Liqueur, Supasawa Sour, aroma bitters, coconut flakes, and lime peel, or the Mai Hands Tai'd, which is made with Rhum Clemente VSOP, Tanduay Gold Rum, Orange Curacao, lime juice, Orgeat, topped with Grenadine float, Lilikoi passion fruit foam, garnished with a cherry, and served over dry ice.

The venue can seat 90 with "beachy lounge seating, a center bar, and dance floor with a stage for live music."

