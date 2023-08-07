New food truck opening in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new food truck is now open in Downtown Las Vegas.

It's called Meatball Hero. According to Corner Bar Management, it will be parked at 506 Fremont Street, which is near the SlotZilla Zipline in Fremont East.

"We're excited to provide a new downtown destination that's convenient and delicious for anyone needing a bite in between bar hopping or when leaving the club late at night," said Corner Bar Management Founder Ryan Doherty. "Meatball Hero hits the spot with Italian sandwiches that are filling, affordable, and efficient when you're short on time."

Some of those sandwiches include The Hero, which has meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, basil garlic sauce, and parmesan cheese or the Impossible Italiano, with vegan Impossible meatballs.

You can see the full menu as well as operating hours on their website.