New Esther's Kitchen location opening on March 8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Esther's Kitchen is getting ready to open its doors to hungry customers.

The original location was at 1130 Casino Center Drive and closed on Feb. 28, 2024.

The new location is at 1131 S. Main Street in the Las Vegas Arts District.

The new restaurant will have 187 seats in a 10,432-square-foot space, which is about three time larger than the original location.

"We are really excited to provide the same neighborhood, seasonal experience for our guests that we have been doing for six years,” chef/owner James Trees said. “Only now, we won’t have to turn anyone away.”

Esther's Kitchen

The new Esther's is scheduled to open for dinner, weekday lunch, and weekend brunch, starting on Friday, March 8.

According to Esther's, information on making reservations will be posted on the restaurant's social media accounts on Wednesday, March 6.