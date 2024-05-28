New Chinese photography exhibition opening at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new exhibition is now open at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

It's called "From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography" and it showcases 37 works by 14 Chinese artists, which were created between 1993 and 2006.

"From Grain to Pixel illustrates an exciting transition in the use of photography for self-expression in China. For these artists, photography served as a powerful media to reckon with their placement within a very charged and pivotal moment in history," said Demecina Beehn, MGM Resorts Director of Art & Culture. "Through this exhibition, we celebrate these preeminent conceptual artists of China and their trailblazing work in photography."

Guests will start their journey through a gateway with paper lanterns, vines, and gold chains. There is also a light box illuminating a distance landscape. Guests are encouraged to personalize and tie their own wishing tag to the golden chains, leaving behind aspirations for the future inspired by their visit.

You can see works of art by Cang Xin, Cui Xiuwen, Hai Bo, Hong Hao, Hong Lei, Huang Yan, Qui Zhijie, RongRong, Tong Dazhuang, Wang Qingsong, Weng Fen, Xing Danwen, Zhang Huan and Zhang Peili.

The exhibition runs through October 6 and the gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets. are $18 for adults and $15 for Nevada residents, seniors that are 65 or older, students, teachers, and members of the military, with a valid ID. Children five and younger are free.

You can learn more here.