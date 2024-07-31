Nevada SPCA getting ready for fourth annual Neon Dog Walk: Day Glo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you and your pooch ready to shine bright like a diamond?

The Nevada SPCA is getting ready for the fourth annual Neon Dog Walk: Day Glo event, which is one of the organization's largest fundraisers of the year.

"We are so excited to return for our fourth year and truly make this a fun annual tradition for families and their dogs in Las Vegas. We're growing this event and hope to make it bigger and better each year. This year, our goal is to raise over $150,000, which is money that will support our intake and subsequent care of so many animals in need right now in our community," said Lori Heeren, Executive Director of Nevada SPCA. "As a local, independent nonprofit, no-kill shelter, everything that we do to support homeless pets is made possible thanks to the generous support of our community."

This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at Silverado Ranch Park, which is located at 9855 Gilespie Street. The fun is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 2024 Neon Village will feature live music by Kelly Sheehan and The Wedge Brothers, entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and pet-friendly vendors.

For the safety of the attendees, organizers said dogs must be friendly, up to date on their vaccinations, and remain leashed at all times.

Early bird registration pricing is $35 per person for adults through Monday, September 2. You do have to use the code "NDW24EB". After September 2, pricing will go up to $45 per person.

Children 12 and under are free and strollers are welcome.

Participants who register will receive a Neon Dog Walk T-shirt and wag bag.

You can learn more, including how to register, here.