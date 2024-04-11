Nevada Shakespeare Festival hosting free performances of Macbeth

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Audiences throughout the valley are invited to experience some "toil and trouble" as the Nevada Shakespeare Festival presents free performances of William Shakespeare's Macbeth.

According to event organizers, there will be "plenty of surprises for new fans as well as those familiar with the dramatic themes of the story."

All performances are suitable for all ages and are free. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and refreshments to enjoy during the performance.

You can catch the show at the following times and locations.

