Nevada Shakespeare Festival hosting free performances of Macbeth

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Audiences throughout the valley are invited to experience some "toil and trouble" as the Nevada Shakespeare Festival presents free performances of William Shakespeare's Macbeth.
According to event organizers, there will be "plenty of surprises for new fans as well as those familiar with the dramatic themes of the story."
All performances are suitable for all ages and are free. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and refreshments to enjoy during the performance.
You can catch the show at the following times and locations.
- Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
Solista Park at Inspirada
1890 Via Firenze Road
- Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m.
Heritage Park Senior Center
350 S. Racetrack Road
- Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
Silver Springs Recreation Center
1951 Silver Springs Parkway