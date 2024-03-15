Netflix's Army of the Dead virtual experience returns to AREA15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A virtual reality experience based on a Netflix show is returning to the Las Vegas valley.

On Friday, AREA15 announced that "Army of the Dead: Viva Las Vengeance" is now open.

Guests will be virtually dropped into a dystopian quarantine zone before starting a rescue mission to battle zombies and save other survivors.

The experience lasts about 30 minutes and guests must check-in at least 30 minutes before closing. The experience is recommended for guests that are at least 13 years old. Anyone under 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian that is at least 18 years old.

High-heels, sandals and similar footwear are not permitted due to safety concerns.

Tickets start at $30 for adults and discounted tickets are available for members of the military and locals. Entry to Army of the Dead is also included in the AREA15 Access Level 4 Experience Pass.

You can learn more here.