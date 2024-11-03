Netflix Bites is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After seeing popularity in Los Angeles, a Netflix-themed dining experience is coming to Las Vegas for a limited time.

NETFLIX BITES will be a one-year residency that offers culinary experiences inspired by some of Netflix's greatest hits combined with MGM Grand's hospitality and entertainment.

The previous NETFLIX BITES in Los Angeles, which opened at the Short Stories Hotel in 2023, featured a curated menu by chefs and drink masters from Netflix's food-and-drink-based shows — like Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Chef's Table, and Drink Masters.

At this time, it has not been announced if the Las Vegas location will follow a similar menu or share a similar design, but the company did say the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Netflix said construction of the Las Vegas space begins in Fall 2024 at MGM Grand and is expected to finish by early 2025.