Neon Museum's 'Brilliant!' show gets upgrade, new mural unveiled celebrating Vegas history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum is unveiling some artwork that helps bring history back to life.

The show "Brilliant!" uses lights, sounds and vintage signs to create an immersive experience. A new version of the show called "Brilliant! Jackpot" was unveiled Monday night.

"It is a new system update for 'Brilliant!' that actually introduces new thematic variations versus just the one show, purely, randomly triggered when you come," explained Craig Winslow, the artist behind the project.

"It is truly a first slot machine in Vegas that's also a time machine."

The artist behind “Brilliant!” at @NeonMuseum, Craig Winslow, uses “augmented restoration” to bring vintage signs (some that have been dark for decades) back to life. From a distance the sign looks functional but when you step close you see broken bulbs #HowToVegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/vDlgMGqyuM — Amy Abdelsayed (@AmyAbdel) December 14, 2021

Most of the signs used have gone dark for decades. Winslow says he used "augmented restoration" to make them shine bright again.

“It actually brings these back to life without harming the historical significance of the objects themselves,” he said.

“I first start out in the archives to figure out what they actually looked like, what color the neon was, how they were animated,” he explained. “Then I digitally trace them in a program like Illustrator, and then I animate them all together into this beautiful show.”

The museum is also unveiling a new mural on the North Gallery’s south wall. You do not need a ticket to check that out.

My favorite section of the wall is of Betty Willis, designer of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The artists, Nanda Sharifpour & Ali Fathollahi, tell me the reflection in her glasses is what you see across the street. It’s like she’s with you at @NeonMuseum. #HowToVegas pic.twitter.com/rPgv7RBL04 — Amy Abdelsayed (@AmyAbdel) December 14, 2021

“Las Vegas Luminaries” was painted by artists Nanda Sharifpour and Ali Fathollahi. It pays tribute to lesser-known people who have impacted Vegas’ cultural history.

Learn more in our "How to Vegas" show streaming at 10:30 p.m. Friday and throughout the weekend. Visit ktnv.com/HowToVegas to watch the most recent episode.