Neon Museum Artist in Residence unveils Vegas-inspired exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum is celebrating their Artist in Residence program by unveiling a new exhibit from Minneapolis-based conceptual artist and designer Thomas Putzier.

The installation is called "Forgotten, Redux."

The artist has been in Las Vegas since December and the museum said he has created pieces based on historical references and exaggerations of Las Vegas themes like entertainment, infrastructure, and gaming entities.

The exhibit is on display 24/7 in the lobby of the ENGLiSH Hotel.

You can see the exhibit now through March 26.