LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The popular air show Aviation Nation is getting moved up from November 2024 to April 2024.

Nellis Air Force Base made the announcement on Tuesday.

Officials haven't announced why but there is no show scheduled for 2023.

This past November, the base hosted its first air show in three years and it was a way for the Air Force to also celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Officials said more than 100,000 people showed up for the two-day event.